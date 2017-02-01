Kuma Report, January 2017

Here’s what happened in January in Kuma, the engine of MDN:

Upgraded to node.js v6

Reached next milestone on functional tests

Switched from Stylus to Sass for CSS

Published AWS Migration Plan

Shipped Tweaks and Fixes

Here’s the plan for February:

Ship the Sample Database

Demo deployments in AWS

Read-Only Maintenance Mode

Done in January

Upgraded to node.js v6

KumaScript, MDN’s rendering engine, runs on node.js, and we also use node.js-based tools in our static asset pipeline. We upgraded from v0.10 to v6, which will be supported under the Long-term Support policy until April 2019.

Ryan Johnson (rjohnson) updated the Kumascript engine, including switching from checked-in modules to package.json. I updated the Kuma side. We worked with Ryan Watson (rw0ts0n), and Eric Ziegenhorn (ericz) to update the 13 production servers, and to update the deployment process. It was a time-consuming update, but went smoothly for users, with a handful of rendering issues discovered after deployment.

We’re excited about Docker-based deployment, which will make similar updates easier in the future, and a KumaScript macros test suite, to detect rendering issues before they get to production.

Reached next milestone on functional tests

Stephanie Hobson (shobson) completed the conversion of the functional tests from Intern to py.test with the translation tests, and has submitted the pull request to remove the Intern tests. We now have a library of browser-based functional tests to verify that an integrated environment is serving MDN correctly. Giorgos Logiotatidis (giorgos) has re-written the Jenkins integration pipeline, providing a framework for automated acceptance testing. There’s more work to do, but we have a good foundation for automatically detecting more issues before they appear in production.

Switched from Stylus to Sass for CSS

Kuma first started using Stylus way back in 2013, when we started MDN redesign from the “black” design to the current “blue” design. At the time, use of CSS preprocessors was growing, and there wasn’t a clear winner. In a 2012 poll, 54% of developers had tried a preprocessor, and LESS was the most popular at 51%, probably due to its use in Twitter Bootstrap.

In 2017, it looks like Sass is the CSS preprocessor of choice. There are more tools and tutorials available. Twitter Bootstrap is now just Bootstrap, and has an official Sass port. We’re planning on a lot of front-end changes in 2017, so it is a good time to switch to a new toolset.

Stephanie Hobson (shobson) changed the Stylus files to Sass, and Jon Petto (jpetto) and Ryan Johnson (rjohnson) worked to validate the changes, and integrate Sass into the static asset pipeline. This included improving the build process for Docker, which can now be used more efficiently for front-end development.

Published AWS Migration Plan

The Kuma team has been working toward rehosting MDN for years, updating systems and modifying the software architecture to fit cloud computing standards. Soon, we’ll start moving services to AWS, with a goal of rehosting production in AWS later this year.

There are a lot of moving pieces, which we’ve cataloged in the AWS Migration Plan. Take a look to see what is coming, or if you are having trouble sleeping.

Shipped Tweaks and Fixes

Other highlights from January:

PR 4070: Improve error message when tag list is too long (gautamramk’s first PR!).

PR 4089: Add Bulgarian to the candidate languages, and enable on the staging server.

PR 4095: Add rel=”nofollow” to non-indexable links (the first of several PRs from Jon Petto (jpetto).

Planned for February

Ship the Sample Database

The Sample Database has been promised every month since October 2016, and has slipped every month. We don’t want to break the tradition: the sample database will ship in February. See PR 4076 for the remaining tasks and to download the beta sample database.

Demo deployments in AWS

We are working with Josh Mize (jgmize) and Dave Parfitt (metadave) to automate deployment of temporary instances of Kuma to AWS. This will be useful for demonstrating new code, as well as for load and integration testing. This is a first step toward deploying staging and production instances to AWS.

Read-Only Maintenance Mode

We are working on Read-Only Maintenance Mode, a Kuma configuration that works against a recent database backup, displaying MDN data but not allowing login or page editing. This will be useful for keeping content available during database maintenance and for load-testing. We also want to determine the effort needed to split Kuma between read-only and read-write instances, as a possible AWS deployment strategy.