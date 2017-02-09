Introducing the MozMEAO infrastructure repo

This is a quick introduction post from the MozMEAO Site Reliability Engineers. As SRE’s at Mozilla, Josh and I are responsible for infrastructure, automation, and operations for several sites, including mozilla.org and MDN.

We try to keep much of our work as public as possible, so we’ve created https://github.com/mozmar/infra to share some of our automation and tooling. We have additional internal repos to manage some of our private infrastructure as well.

Feel free to try out our scripts and tools, and let us know via Github issue or pull request if we’ve missed anything.