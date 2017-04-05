Kuma Report, March 2017

Here’s what happened in March in Kuma, the engine of MDN:

Shipped content experiments framework

Merged read-only maintenance mode

Shipped tweaks and fixes

Here’s the plan for April:

Clean up KumaScript macro development

Improve and maintain CSS quality

Ship the sample database

Done in March

Content Experiments Framework

We’re planning to experiment with small, interactive examples at the top of high-traffic reference pages. We want to see the effects of this change, by showing the new content to some of the users, and tracking their behavior. We shipped a new A/B testing framework, using the Traffic Cop library in the browser. We’ll use the framework for the examples experiment, starting in April.

Read-Only Maintenance Mode

We’ve merged a new maintenance mode configuration, which keeps Kuma running when the database connection is read-only. Eventually, this will allow MDN content to remain available when the database is being updated, and lead to new distributed architectures. In the near term, we’ll use it to test our new AWS infrastructure running production backups, and eventually against off-peak MDN traffic.

Shipped Tweaks and Fixes

Here’s some other highlights from the 15 merged Kuma PRs in March:

KumaScript continues to be busy, with 19 merged PRs. There were some PRs from new contributors:

Planned for April

We had a productive work week in Toronto. We decided that we need to make sure we’re paying down our technical debt regularly, while we continue supporting improved features for MDN visitors. Here’s what we’re planning to ship in April:

Clean Up KumaScript Macro Development

KumaScript macros have moved to GitHub, but ghosts of the old way of doing things remain in Kuma, and the development process is still tricky. This month, we’ll tackle some of the known issues:

Remove the legacy macros from MDN (stuck in time at November 2016)

Remove macro editing from MDN

Update macro searching

Start on an automated testing framework for KumaScript macros

Improve and Maintain CSS Quality

We’re preparing for some future changes by getting our CSS in order. One of the strategies will be to define style rules for our CSS, and check that existing code is compliant with stylelint. We can then enforce the style rules by detecting violations in pull requests.

Ship the Sample Database

The Sample Database has been promised every month since October 2016, and has slipped every month. We don’t want to break the tradition: the sample database will ship in April. See PR 4076 for the remaining tasks.