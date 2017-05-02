MozMEAO SRE Status Report - 5/2/2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from April 25th - May 2nd.

Current work

Bedrock (mozilla.org)

Bedrock CDN

The SRE team is currently evaluating different CDN options for Bedrock. The CDN that we choose needs to have support for the Accept-Language header, which CloudFront and Fastly both appear to provide. Next up is testing CloudFront with a bedrock demo deployment.

Bedrock moving to Kubernetes

Our Fleet and Deis 1 infrastructure will eventually be replaced with Kubernetes and Deis Workflow. pmac and jgmize have bedrock deployed in our Virginia Kubernetes cluster. Minor issues with https redirects were uncovered, but have been resolved. Next steps are getting integration tests working and trying Cloudfront with this deployment.

Bedrock log analysis

The bedrock durable team is looking to gather some traffic metrics for /firefox , and using AWS Athena to query the data in the S3 bucket populated by Papertrail looks like a viable solution.

old resources in SCL3

pmac is going to followup on moving old SCL3 Bedrock resources to an S3 bucket for backup.

MDN

The SRE team has been working on the analysis of the existing SCL3 MDN deployment and it’s migration to AWS.

Below are some issues and PR’s related to this work:

Giorgos is working on an unofficial New Relic Synthetics CLI tool:

“NeReS is a cli tool to manage NewRelic Synthetics monitors with a Synthetics Lite account (Pro should work too). The tool emulates the actions of a user in the browser and doesn’t use the Synthetics API since that’s only available to the Pro accounts.”

The project lives on Github.

Future work

Decommission webwewant.mozilla.org

We’ll be decommissioning webwewant.mozilla.org. A webops bug has been filed to redirect webwewant requests to mozilla.org.

Decommission openwebdevice.org?

Looking into possibility of shutting down this site. Waiting for some internal communications before moving forward.

Nucleus

We’re planning to move nucleus to Kubernetes, and then proceed to decommissioning current nucleus infra.

Basket

We’re planning to move basket to Kubernetes shortly after the nucleus migration, and then proceed to decommissioning existing infra.

Snippets

Status unchanged since last week. Giorgos is looking at snippets-stats to see if it’s behaving correctly. The snippets-stats Route53 routing policy currently points at the Deis 1 deployment due to low stats alerts in new K8s environment.

New Kubernetes cluster

We’ll be creating a new Kubernetes cluster in Portland so we can take advantage of EFS to support MDN in that region. We currently run many of our services from Portland, Virginia, and Ireland. The new cluster will be created in an entirely new VPC, and existing resources will not be shared.