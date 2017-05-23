MozMEAO SRE Status Report - 5/23/2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from May 17th - May 23rd.

Current work

Bedrock (mozilla.org)

Bedrock has been deployed to our Virginia Kubernetes cluster, with our Tokyo cluster closely following shortly later today or Wednesday.

Production deployment

MDN

MDN migration analysis summary

Future work

Decommission openwebdevice.org

Waiting for some internal communications before moving forward.

Nucleus

We’re planning to move nucleus to Kubernetes, and then proceed to decommissioning current nucleus infra.

Basket

We’re planning to move basket to Kubernetes shortly after the nucleus migration, and then proceed to decommissioning existing infra.