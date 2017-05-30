MozMEAO SRE Status Report - 5/30/2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from May 23rd - May 30th.

Current work

Bedrock (mozilla.org)

Bedrock has been stable in production on Kubernetes for 7 days. The current traffic policy includes Virginia (K8s), Tokyo (K8s), Portland (Deis 1) and Ireland (Deis 1).

application limits/requests were increased to deal with initial performance issues.

we’re discussing replacing the usage of assets.mozilla.org on www.mozilla.org.

nucleus.mozilla.org

Nucleus has been moved from our Deis 1 infrastructure to Kubernetes in Virginia.

surveillance.mozilla.org

The surveillance site has been moved from our Deis 1 infrastructure to Kubernetes in Virginia.

snippets.mozilla.org

Web QA tests have been added by Stephen Donner to the snippets service.

Future work

Move basket.mozilla.org to K8s

We’re planning to move basket to Kubernetes shortly after the nucleus migration, and then proceed to decommission existing infrastructure.

Scale down Deis 1 clusters

Now that were serving a large portion of production traffic via Kubernetes, we can safely scale down the Portland and Ireland Deis 1/Fleet clusters to reduce AWS costs. We’ll also be provisioning a Portland Kubernetes cluster in the near future.

Decommission openwebdevice.org

We are waiting on some internal communications before moving forward.