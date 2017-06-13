MozMEAO SRE Status Report - June 13, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from June 6th - June 13th.

Current work

Frankfurt Kubernetes cluster provisioning

We’re provisioning a new Kubernetes 1.6.4 cluster in Frankfurt ( eu-central-1 ). This cluster takes advantage of features in new versions of kops, helm, and kubectl.

We’ve modified our New Relic, Datadog, and mig DaemonSets with tolerations so we can gather system metrics from both K8s master and worker nodes.

The first apps to be installed in this cluster will be bedrock and basket.

Basket move to Kubernetes

Basket has been moved to Kubernetes! We experienced some networking issues in our Virginia Kubernetes cluster, so traffic has been routed away from this cluster for the time being.

Snippets

The Firefox 56 activity stream will ship to some users, with some form of snippets integration.