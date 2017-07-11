Mozilla Marketing Engineering & Operations blog

MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 11, 2017

, Dave Parfitt

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 5th - July 11th.

This weeks report is brief as the team is returning from the Mozilla San Francisco All Hands and vacation.

Current work

Static site hosting

Kubernetes

  • Our main applications are being moved to our new Frankfurt Kubernetes cluster.

