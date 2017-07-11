MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 11, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 5th - July 11th.
This weeks report is brief as the team is returning from the Mozilla San Francisco All Hands and vacation.
Current work
Static site hosting
- assets.moz.works is now hosted on S3 and CloudFront.
- we’ve also used this pattern successfully with irlpodcast.org and are planning on doing the same with viewsourceconf.org as well.
Kubernetes
- Our main applications are being moved to our new Frankfurt Kubernetes cluster.