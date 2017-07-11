MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 11, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 5th - July 11th.

This weeks report is brief as the team is returning from the Mozilla San Francisco All Hands and vacation.

Current work

Static site hosting

assets.moz.works is now hosted on S3 and CloudFront. we’ve also used this pattern successfully with irlpodcast.org and are planning on doing the same with viewsourceconf.org as well.



Kubernetes