MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 18, 2017

, Dave Parfitt

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 11th - July 18th.

Current work

Kubernetes

Decommissioning old infrastructure

We’re planning on decommissioning our Deis 1 infrastructure starting with Ireland, as our apps are all running on Kubernetes in multiple regions. Once the Ireland cluster has been shut down, we’ll continue on to our Portland cluster.

Additionally, we’ll be scaling down our Virginia cluster, as our apps are being moved to regions with lower latencies for the majority of our users.

