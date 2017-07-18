MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 18, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 11th - July 18th.

Current work

Kubernetes

basket , snippets , snippets-stats , and careers have been deployed to our Frankfurt cluster. Once some last minute tests pass, we’ll enable these applications via updates to our Route 53 traffic policies.

Decommissioning old infrastructure

We’re planning on decommissioning our Deis 1 infrastructure starting with Ireland, as our apps are all running on Kubernetes in multiple regions. Once the Ireland cluster has been shut down, we’ll continue on to our Portland cluster.

Additionally, we’ll be scaling down our Virginia cluster, as our apps are being moved to regions with lower latencies for the majority of our users.