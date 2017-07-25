MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 25, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 18th - July 25th.
Current work
MDN
We started discussing hosting for the MDN Live Sample Code Editor using a strategy similar to what was used for IRLPodcast.
Ireland Deis 1/Fleet cluster decommissioning
Now that our Frankfurt Kubernetes cluster is up and running, we’re getting ready to decommission our Ireland Deis 1/Fleet cluster.
Once the Ireland cluster has been shut down, we’ll continue on to our Portland cluster.
Virginia cluster decom
In order to decommission our Virginia Kubernetes cluster, we need to finish moving a few smaller apps to a different region or hosting:
Kubernetes
snippetsand
snippets-statsare now running in our Frankfurt cluster and have been added to each respective Route 53 traffic policy.