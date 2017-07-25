MozMEAO SRE Status Report - July 25, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 18th - July 25th.

Current work

MDN

We started discussing hosting for the MDN Live Sample Code Editor using a strategy similar to what was used for IRLPodcast.

MDN discussion here.

Infrastructure discussion here.

Ireland Deis 1/Fleet cluster decommissioning

Now that our Frankfurt Kubernetes cluster is up and running, we’re getting ready to decommission our Ireland Deis 1/Fleet cluster.

Once the Ireland cluster has been shut down, we’ll continue on to our Portland cluster.

Virginia cluster decom

In order to decommission our Virginia Kubernetes cluster, we need to finish moving a few smaller apps to a different region or hosting:

Kubernetes