MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 1, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 25th - August 1st.

Current work

MDN Migration

@metadave and @escattone are working on migrating MDN from the SCL3 datacenter to AWS.

MDN misc

MDN interactive examples can now be hosted in S3/Cloudfront. This allows us to deploy interactive examples to an S3 bucket via Jenkins, viewable at interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net .

Decommissioning the Virginia cluster

The last remaining services running on the Virginia cluster have been moved to other regions or hosting options: