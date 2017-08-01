Mozilla Marketing Engineering & Operations blog

MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 1, 2017

, Dave Parfitt

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 25th - August 1st.

Current work

MDN Migration

@metadave and @escattone are working on migrating MDN from the SCL3 datacenter to AWS.

MDN misc

Decommissioning the Virginia cluster

The last remaining services running on the Virginia cluster have been moved to other regions or hosting options:

