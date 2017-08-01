MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 1, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from July 25th - August 1st.
Current work
MDN Migration
@metadave and @escattone are working on migrating MDN from the SCL3 datacenter to AWS.
- A new Kubernetes cluster in Portland has been provisioned to support this work.
- @escattone has been evaluating the MySQL helm chart and working on automation to install MDN in Kubernetes.
MDN misc
- MDN interactive examples can now be hosted in S3/Cloudfront. This allows us to deploy interactive examples to an S3 bucket via Jenkins, viewable at
interactive-examples.mdn.mozilla.net.
Decommissioning the Virginia cluster
The last remaining services running on the Virginia cluster have been moved to other regions or hosting options:
- Nucleus has been moved to the Frankfurt cluster
- surveillance.mozilla.org is now hosted with S3 and Cloudfront.
- viewsourceconf.org is now hosted with S3 and Cloudfront.