Kuma Report, July 2017

Here’s what happened in July in Kuma, the engine of MDN Web Docs:

Shipped the new design to all users

Shipped the sample database

Shipped tweaks and fixes

Here’s the plan for August:

Continue the redesign and interactive examples

Update localization of macros

Establish maintenance mode in AWS

Done in July

Shipped the New Design to All Users

In June, we revealed the new MDN web docs design to beta testers. In July, Stephanie Hobson and Schalk Neethling fixed many bugs, adjusted styles, shipped the homepage redesign, and answered a lot of feedback. The new design was shipped to all MDN Web Docs users on July 25, and the old design files were retired.

The redesign was a big change, with some interesting problems that called for creative solutions. For details, see Stephanie’s blog post, The MDN Redesign “Behind the Scenes”.

Shipped the Sample Database

The sample database project, started in May 2016, finally shipped in July.

Data is an important part of Kuma development. With the code and backing services you get the home page, and not much else. To develop features or test changes, you often need wiki pages, historical revisions, waffle flags, constance settings, tags, search topics, users and groups. Staff developers could download a 2 GB anonymized production database, wait 30 minutes for it to load, and then they would have a useful dev environment. Contributors had to manually copy data from production, and usually didn’t bother. The sample database has a small but representative data set, suitable for 90% of development tasks, and takes less than a minute to download and install.

The sample database doesn’t have all the data on MDN, to keep it small. There are now scraping tools for adding more production data to your development database. This is especially useful for development and testing of KumaScript macros, which often require specific pages.

Finally, integration testing is challenging because non-trivial testing requires some known data to be present, such as specific pages and editor accounts. Now, a testing deployment can combine new code with the sample database, and automated browser-based tests can verify new and old functionality. Some tests can change the data, and the sample data can be reloaded to a known state for the next test.

Shipped Tweaks and Fixes

There were many PRs merged in July:

Some highlights:

Planned for August

Continue the redesign and the interactive examples

We’ve established the new look-and-feel of MDN on the homepage and article pages, and will continue to tweak the design for corner cases and bugs. For the next phase, we’ll look at the content of article pages, and consider better ways to display information and to navigate within and between pages. It is harder to change these aspects than global headers and footers, so it may be a while before you see the fruits of this design process.

Work continues on the interactive examples. They have gone through several review and bug fix cycles, and have a working production deployment system. There’s been interest and work to enable contributions (Issue 99). In August, we’ll launch user testing, and enable the new examples for beta testers. See the projects page for the remaining work.

Currently, KumaScript macros use in-macro localization strings and utility functions like getLocalString to localize output for three to five languages. Meanwhile, user interface strings in Kuma are translated in Pontoon into 57 languages. We’d like to use a similar workflow for strings in macros.

In August, we’ll assemble the toolchain for localizing strings at render time, and for extracting the localizable strings for translation in Pontoon. Converting the macros to use localizable strings will be a long process, but there’s a lot of community interest in translations, so we should get some help.

Establish Maintenance Mode in AWS

Over the past 12 months, we’ve made some changes to MDN development, such as switching to a Docker development environment, moving Kumascript macros to Github, and getting our browser-based integration tests working. There are benefits to each of these, but they were chosen because they move us closer to our long term goal of serving MDN from AWS. We’ve slowly filled out our tech tree from our AWS plan:

In August, we plan to prepare a maintenance mode deployment in AWS, and send some production traffic to it. This will allow us to model the resources needed when the production environment is hosted in AWS. It will also keep MDN data available while the production database is transferred, when we finalize the transition.