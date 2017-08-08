MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 8, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from August 1st - August 8th.
Current work
MDN Migration to AWS
- Our goal is to pilot a read-only maintenance mode with Kubernetes-hosted MySQL. For production, there’s some work related to MySQL custom collation that needs to be resolved before we move to AWS RDS. More on this in coming weeks.
- We’ve implemented Terraform automation for redis, memcached and EFS for use in our Portland Kubernetes cluster.
- The remaining httpd rewrites have been implemented in Django. This allows us to move from Apache httpd in SCL3 to an all-Django deployment in Kubernetes.
- We’re going to be storing static samples, diagrams, and presentations in a shared EFS persistent volume, and there’s work in progress on an automated backup solution to Amazon S3.
- Additionally, we’re working on a solution to synchronize content from SCL3 to S3 to prep for stage/production environments.
- This week we’ll be evaluating hosted Elasticsearch from elastic.co .
Virginia and EUW cluster decommissioning
- Both Virginia (Kubernetes 1.5/Deis Workflow) and Ireland (Fleet/Deis 1) have both been decommissioned. Some cleanup work remains, including removing references from documentation, and cleaning up credentials.
Upcoming Portland Deis 1 cluster decommissioning
The Deis 1 cluster in Portland is tentatively scheduled to be decommissioned next week.