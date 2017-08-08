MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 8, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from August 1st - August 8th.

Current work

MDN Migration to AWS

Virginia and EUW cluster decommissioning

Both Virginia (Kubernetes 1.5/Deis Workflow) and Ireland (Fleet/Deis 1) have both been decommissioned. Some cleanup work remains, including removing references from documentation, and cleaning up credentials.

Upcoming Portland Deis 1 cluster decommissioning

The Deis 1 cluster in Portland is tentatively scheduled to be decommissioned next week.