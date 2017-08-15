MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 15, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from August 8th - August 15th.
Current work
MDN Migration to AWS
- We’ve setup a few cronjobs to periodically sync static files from the current SCL3 datacenter to an S3 bucket. Our Kubernetes development environment runs a cronjobs that pulls these files from S3 to a local EFS mount.
- There was some additional work needed to deal with files in SCL3 that contained unicode characters in their names.
A cronjob in Kubernetes has been implemented to backup new files uploaded to our shared EFS volume.
- We’ve finished our evaluation of hosted Elasticsearch from elastic.co, which we’ll be using for our initial migration in production.
Upcoming Portland Deis 1 cluster decommissioning
The Deis 1 cluster in Portland is tentatively scheduled to be decommissioned later this week.