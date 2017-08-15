MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 15, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from August 8th - August 15th.

Current work

MDN Migration to AWS

We’ve setup a few cronjobs to periodically sync static files from the current SCL3 datacenter to an S3 bucket. Our Kubernetes development environment runs a cronjobs that pulls these files from S3 to a local EFS mount. There was some additional work needed to deal with files in SCL3 that contained unicode characters in their names.

A cronjob in Kubernetes has been implemented to backup new files uploaded to our shared EFS volume.

We’ve finished our evaluation of hosted Elasticsearch from elastic.co, which we’ll be using for our initial migration in production.

Upcoming Portland Deis 1 cluster decommissioning

The Deis 1 cluster in Portland is tentatively scheduled to be decommissioned later this week.