MozMEAO SRE Status Report - August 22, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from August 15th - August 22nd.
Current work
MDN Migration to AWS
- MDN ELB automation has been implemented using Kubernetes
LoadBalancerresources. SSL and AWS security groups have been configured, and port 80 is open to forward all http requests to https (although our Cloudfront distribution will most likely handle this for us).
- RDS automation has been implemented to provision staging and production MySQL instances. Stage will be configured to use a
db.t2.medium, and production will use a
db.m4.xlarge. At some point, we may experiment with AWS memory optimized database instances.
- Cloudfront automation has been implemented to serve stage and production:
- for prod, we’ll use:
cdn.mdn.mozilla.net/
cdn.mdn.moz.works
- for stage, we’ll use:
stage-cdn.mdn.mozilla.net/
stage-cdn.mdn.moz.works
- The ability to serve legacy files from Kuma/Django has been implemented. There were some file system permissions issue related to Docker, but these were solved using a Kubernetes Job to set the correct values upon install.
- Certificates for stage and prod have been requested.
Upcoming Portland Deis 1 cluster decommissioning
The Deis 1 cluster in Portland decommissioning has been pushed out until next week due to support issues related to other applications.