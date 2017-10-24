MozMEAO SRE Status Report - October 24, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from October 17th - October 24th.
Current work
SUMO
@glogiotatidis, @jgmize, @metadave and @pmac are starting to plan on a SUMO migration from the SCL3 datacenter to AWS. Work will be tracked in a forthcoming project in the https://github.com/mozilla/kitsune repo.
MDN
- Caching headers are being improved for file serving. This will allow us to use Cloudfront effectively to help reduce load on MDN
webpods.
SRE misc
- careers.mozilla.org certs have been renewed via Amazon Certificate Manager.
- Snippets buckets in
eu-central-1,
ap-northeast-1, and
us-east-1have been merged into a single bucket in
us-west-2, so unused buckets have been deleted.
- Deis RDS instances have been resized to use a
t2.smallinstance type in
eu-central-1and
ap-northeast-1to reduce costs.