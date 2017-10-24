MozMEAO SRE Status Report - October 24, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from October 17th - October 24th.

Current work

SUMO

@glogiotatidis, @jgmize, @metadave and @pmac are starting to plan on a SUMO migration from the SCL3 datacenter to AWS. Work will be tracked in a forthcoming project in the https://github.com/mozilla/kitsune repo.

MDN

Caching headers are being improved for file serving. This will allow us to use Cloudfront effectively to help reduce load on MDN web pods.

SRE misc