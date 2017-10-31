MozMEAO SRE Status Report - October 31, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from October 24th - October 31st.
Current work
SUMO
An initial infra project structure for SUMO, along with S3 + Cloudfront distributions for dev, stage and production environments has been created in this PR.
Future SUMO migration tasks will be tracked here, while infrastructure code will be stored here.
MDN
MDN attachments are now behind a Cloudfront CDN to help reduce load on the MDN web pods.
- High level issue
- Include untrusted-domain origin in allowed hosts
- Add kuma ATTACHMENT_ORIGIN setting
- Provision MDN attachments CDN