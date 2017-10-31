MozMEAO SRE Status Report - October 31, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from October 24th - October 31st.

Current work

SUMO

An initial infra project structure for SUMO, along with S3 + Cloudfront distributions for dev, stage and production environments has been created in this PR.

Future SUMO migration tasks will be tracked here, while infrastructure code will be stored here.

MDN

MDN attachments are now behind a Cloudfront CDN to help reduce load on the MDN web pods.

SRE misc