MozMEAO SRE Status Report - November 14, 2017

, Dave Parfitt

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from November 7th - November 14th.

Current work

Firefox Quantum release

The team actively monitored our bedrock Kubernetes deployments during the release of [Firefox Quantum] (https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/). No manual intervention was required during the release.

SRE General

SUMO

  • an Elastic.co Elasticsearch development instance has been provisioned and is usable by the SUMO development team.
  • Redis and RDS provisioning automation has been merged, but resources have not been provisioned in AWS.
  • The team worked on a SUMO infra estimate for AWS.
    • Assumes existing K8s cluster, possible shared RDS/Elasticache.

MDN

Static site hosting

The team is in the process of evaluating the following static hosting solutions:

