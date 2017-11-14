MozMEAO SRE Status Report - November 14, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from November 7th - November 14th.
Current work
Firefox Quantum release
The team actively monitored our bedrock Kubernetes deployments during the release of [Firefox Quantum] (https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/). No manual intervention was required during the release.
SRE General
- To step up our efforts on the security front, we’ve updated all of our application Docker images to use a few recommended images.
SUMO
- an Elastic.co Elasticsearch development instance has been provisioned and is usable by the SUMO development team.
- Redis and RDS provisioning automation has been merged, but resources have not been provisioned in AWS.
- The team worked on a SUMO infra estimate for AWS.
- Assumes existing K8s cluster, possible shared RDS/Elasticache.
MDN
- Additional domains have been added to the MDN ELB certificate to support the following legacy domains:
- developer.mozilla.com
- devmo.developer.mozilla.org
- mdn.mozilla.org
- developer-new.mozilla.org
- developers.mozilla.org
- Stalled asset loading leading to high load times
- Optimize prefetch_related usage in revisions dashboard
Static site hosting
The team is in the process of evaluating the following static hosting solutions:
- S3 + Cloudfront (+ Lambda@Edge for header tweaking)
- some of our sites, including IRL and Viewsourceconf already use this set of services from AWS.
- we have experienced some performance degredation issues when switching from nginx/K8s to S3/Cloudfront.
- Google Firebase hosting
- Netlify
- Nginx containers in Kubernetes