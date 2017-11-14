MozMEAO SRE Status Report - November 14, 2017

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from November 7th - November 14th.

Current work

Firefox Quantum release

The team actively monitored our bedrock Kubernetes deployments during the release of [Firefox Quantum] (https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/). No manual intervention was required during the release.

SRE General

To step up our efforts on the security front, we’ve updated all of our application Docker images to use a few recommended images.

SUMO

an Elastic.co Elasticsearch development instance has been provisioned and is usable by the SUMO development team.

Redis and RDS provisioning automation has been merged, but resources have not been provisioned in AWS.

The team worked on a SUMO infra estimate for AWS. Assumes existing K8s cluster, possible shared RDS/Elasticache.



MDN

Static site hosting

The team is in the process of evaluating the following static hosting solutions: