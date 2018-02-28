MozMEAO SRE Status Report - February 28, 2018

Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from February 16 - February 28th.

Current work

support.mozilla.org (SUMO)

Most of our recent efforts have been related to the SUMO migration to AWS. We’ll be running the stage and production environments in our Oregon-A and Oregon-B clusters, with read-only failover in Frankfurt.