MozMEAO SRE Status Report - February 28, 2018
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from February 16 - February 28th.
Current work
support.mozilla.org (SUMO)
Most of our recent efforts have been related to the SUMO migration to AWS. We’ll be running the stage and production environments in our Oregon-A and Oregon-B clusters, with read-only failover in Frankfurt.
-
@pmac and @glogiotatidis cleaned up our
ALLOWED_HOSTSsettings to make them more secure using a new django-allow-cidr package. There’s an excellent blog post on their work here.
-
We’ve provisioned a MySQL instance in Oregon, and production data is currently being replicated to this instance from SUMO’s current home in the SCL3 datacenter.
-
Our us-west-2 Redis cluster does not have the capacity for SUMO, so a new cluster has been provisioned.
-
Stage and production load balancers have been created for our Oregon-A, Oregon-B and Frankfurt clusters.
-
Certificates have been requested and approved for SUMO stage and production services. As part of the same issue, we worked out how DNS will work.