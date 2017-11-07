MozMEAO SRE Status Report - November 7, 2017
Here’s what happened on the MozMEAO SRE team from October 31st - November 7th.
Current work
SUMO
Work progresses on a SUMO development environment for use with Kubernetes in AWS.
- S3 and Cloudfront distributions have been provisioned, and DNS has been setup for the following domains:
- We decided to use a small elastic.co-hosted Elasticsearch instance instead of using the Helm chart due to difficulties getting the chart to run.
- The team has decided use MySQL or MariaDB instead of pursuing a migration to Postgres before moving to AWS.
MDN
- The October 2017 Kuma Report describes the MDN move to AWS.
- The mdn-samples.mozilla.org domain is in the process of being moved to Kubernetes.
- We’re now varying the CloudFront cache on the querystring parameter revision, which is used to refresh embeded live samples when the document is updated.
- Work to get Jenkins to push to Kubernetes is in progress in the following PRs: